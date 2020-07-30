Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,127 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,739 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $8,347,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 70,572 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FL. ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

