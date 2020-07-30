First Trust Advisors LP Has $16.85 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 150,522 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Gentex worth $16,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 212,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Gentex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 735,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

