Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,743,000 after acquiring an additional 139,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,273,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,741,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Pool by 41.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 404,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,754,000 after buying an additional 118,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 404,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,872 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,429,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total transaction of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $313.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.67. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

