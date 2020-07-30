First Trust Advisors LP Has $18.88 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,224 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $18,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

