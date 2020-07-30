1,108,354 Shares in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,108,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,058,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Baker Hughes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

