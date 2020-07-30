First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 258,747 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $388,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.60 and its 200-day moving average is $312.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1,616.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.