Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,616.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.19.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

