Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,616.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.19.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

