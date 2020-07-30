Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Highland Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.19.

Shares of AAPL opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $366.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.98. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,616.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

