Cwm LLC Purchases 277 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in CGI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. CGI Inc has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. TheStreet raised shares of CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

