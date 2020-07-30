World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after buying an additional 1,085,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,671,000 after buying an additional 427,411 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $24,503,000. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $13,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $424,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $166,441.74. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,457 shares of company stock worth $12,147,241. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.62.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

