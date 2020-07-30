Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 140,478 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 2,002.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,090,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 54.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 287,262 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $221,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,958,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 71.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $177.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Investec downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

