New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 88.9% during the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 253,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 119,285 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,316,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 102,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,245,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,129,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,781.00. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $974.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

