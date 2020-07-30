Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $65,000 in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 264,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 98,955 shares during the last quarter.

LBRT stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $727.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $472.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

