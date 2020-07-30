Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 6.7% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,867.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,303.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,496.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective (up previously from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

