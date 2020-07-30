Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.0% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,867.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,303.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,496.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,932.22.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.