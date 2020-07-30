Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,450,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,082,000 after acquiring an additional 178,781 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,303,000 after acquiring an additional 161,690 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,592,000 after acquiring an additional 126,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,687,000 after acquiring an additional 85,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $132.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $156.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.76.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

