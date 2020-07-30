Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 103,603 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,603 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 84.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 98.4% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 86.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.56. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $21.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

