Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,300 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $7,745,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth about $1,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 46.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,242,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 395,623 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 330,441 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $336.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

