Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 50.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $355,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,026 shares of company stock worth $1,194,112. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.47. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.09.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

