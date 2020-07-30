Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 19 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,496.49 billion, a PE ratio of 143.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,867.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,303.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

