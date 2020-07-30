11,200 Shares in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 800,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 269,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 239,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 880,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

