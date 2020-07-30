New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $2.50 Million in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 179,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Arconic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arconic by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In related news, CFO Erick R. Asmussen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,704.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana Toman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,200 shares of company stock worth $704,996 over the last quarter.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

