Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.