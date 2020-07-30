New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,520 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $78,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,126.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $61,985.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,968.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,099 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,654 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Power Integrations stock opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $126.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.55.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

