Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.18 Million Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 18,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,507 shares of company stock valued at $601,131.

PRSP opened at $21.82 on Thursday. Perspecta Inc has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.