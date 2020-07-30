Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 9,613.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $61,244.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $64,157.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,228 shares of company stock valued at $137,368 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Quotient Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

