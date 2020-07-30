CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,896 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,946,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,667,000 after purchasing an additional 38,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 144.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,464,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,850,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,917,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,195,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,512,000 after purchasing an additional 356,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.75.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

