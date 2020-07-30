Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 34,500.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 36,916 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,673,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,658,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIG opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

