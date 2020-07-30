FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 209.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in FirstCash by 1,174.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,259,000 after purchasing an additional 732,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $54,429,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,072,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,653,000 after purchasing an additional 347,336 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $12,919,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in FirstCash by 19.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,073,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,022,000 after buying an additional 172,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. FirstCash Inc has a 1-year low of $57.78 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

