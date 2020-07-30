Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,265.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $752,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $11,058,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $102.62 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -310.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

