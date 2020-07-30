Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 1.36% of Centrus Energy worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Centrus Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

