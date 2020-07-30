Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 10.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 97.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTY. TheStreet raised shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

