Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 8,857 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRAH. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

PRAH opened at $107.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $113.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.53.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

