Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,832 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,226,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 697,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,271,000 after purchasing an additional 407,590 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.42.

TROW opened at $135.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

