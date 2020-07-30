World Asset Management Inc Sells 604 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE:RE opened at $219.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.43.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.73.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.