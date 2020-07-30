World Asset Management Inc Acquires 942 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $33.52 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.