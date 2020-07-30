World Asset Management Inc Has $323,000 Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Sun Communities stock opened at $146.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.41.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

