World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,618 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 448.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 24,331 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 66.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 468.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,095,000 after buying an additional 832,998 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $797,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $157.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

