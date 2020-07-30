World Asset Management Inc Makes New $331,000 Investment in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $89,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 638.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,971,000 after purchasing an additional 457,677 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6,249.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 333,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 328,089 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,495,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Wedbush cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $377,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $267,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 78,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $15,059,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,414.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,645 shares of company stock worth $59,433,394. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP opened at $300.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.