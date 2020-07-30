World Asset Management Inc Has $338,000 Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $76.32. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

