World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 45,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Xylem by 17.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 39.0% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 153,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

XYL stock opened at $77.17 on Thursday. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. Xylem’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.