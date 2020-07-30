World Asset Management Inc Invests $342,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $259.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.03. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $277.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

