Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.51. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 25.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.