Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stake Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $136.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.52. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.