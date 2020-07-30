World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,470 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.