SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,275,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after acquiring an additional 244,428 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 556.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 233,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 197,979 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 270,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 128,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.22. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

