World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 944,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 356,550 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Shares of HST opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.