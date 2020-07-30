NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,544,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after buying an additional 1,833,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 757.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 24,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

