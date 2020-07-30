World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.77.

CHD opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $89.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

